June 30 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include Jeff Bezos' wedding, mixed signals from the Democratic party, RFK Jr. denying vaccines, and a love-struck Donald Trump

By
published

This cartoon depicts a crowd of protestors outside a Republican congressional office. The protestors hold signs that read, “Kill the Mega Bill” “Save Medicaid!” and “Tax the rich!” An elephant in a suit watches from a window in the office and says to the protestors, “Is it the part where we cut your healthcare to pay for Jeff Bezos’ wedding?”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This political cartoon depicts a car labeled “DEMS” driven by two donkeys, each with a steering wheel. A woman labeled “Voters” sits in the back seat. A bumper sticker on one side of the car reads “I love old guard.” Another reads, “I love young activists.” One driver signals a left turn the other a right turn. The voter thinks to herself, “And they wonder why we never get anywhere.”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸