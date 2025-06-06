Elon Musk and Donald Trump star in 'Dumb and Dumber' | June 6 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include Elon Musk's departure from the White House, Senator Joni Ernst as the Grim Reaper, and Donald Trump's chaotic birthday parade

By
published

This cartoon depicts Elon Musk carrying a cardboard box, presumably on his way out of the White House. The box contains a chainsaw, a hard drive labeled “DATA”, and a pill jar. Musk says, “I’m leaving government to spend more time with my family. I look forward to meeting them.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon is set on the side of a large hill with an arrow pointing up toward 2028. A donkey is struggling to push a male biological symbol up the hill. The donkey says, “Maybe (HUFF!) I need to (PUFF!) start hitting the gym.”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸