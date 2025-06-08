The White House has a sale on pardons | June 8 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons include buy one, get one free presidential pardons, and Donald Trump eating an 'Unhappy Meal'

This editorial cartoon shows the roof of the White House where a garish billboard has been built and there are two inflatable tube men, like there would be at a car dealership. The billboard reads “Buy One, Get One, BOGO Federal Pardons this week only!” The text below the image reads, “Accepts cash, credit, debit, Venmo, Paypal, third-part checks, manila envelopes stuffed with fifties, pledges of fealty and luxury airplanes.”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel political cartoon depicting a grumpy Donald Trump seated in the Oval Office with a McDonald’s “Unhappy Meal” box frowning on his desk. In the first panel, he thinks to himself, “Elon called my Big, Beautiful Bill a massive, outrageous, pork-filed abomination. That can only mean…” In the second panel he thinks, “He actually READ it! That’s Anti-Trump.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

