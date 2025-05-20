The Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin phone call | May 20 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include Keir Starmer and the EU, Donald Trump's diversion plane, The Trump-Putin phone call, and Joe Biden's diagnosis.

A political cartoon depicts a large tree representing the "EU" (European Union). A thick branch labeled "UK" has been cut from the main trunk and fashioned into a swing. Keir Starmer is sitting on this swing, appearing to be enjoying himself, with his feet lifted as if in motion.

(Image credit: Tom Janssen / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a jumbo jet flying over Washington DC. Instead of "Air Force One" written on the side, it reads "Unindicted Snakes of Trump." A voice from inside the plane says, "The incompetence is working brilliantly. Hardly anyone is noticing the corruption."

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)



