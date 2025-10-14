October 14 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include peace in Palestine, government playoffs, and barking up Pam Bondi's tree

This image depicts a dove with an olive branch of peace in its mouth. It sits atop ruins of war-torn buildings and says, &amp;ldquo;Now for the hard part.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts two men sitting at a bar watching television. The screen shows a female sportscaster presenting a March Madness-style bracket. Instead of basketball teams in the bracket, it&#039;s Autocracy vs. Democracy with the winner meeting the winner of Oligarchy vs. Anarchy. One man says, &amp;ldquo;Who do you like in the playoffs?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Pam Bondi has climbed a tree and hangs from a branch having just escaped a pack of wild, snarling dogs at the base of the tree. She says, &amp;ldquo;I just told them to go after anyone who weaponized the Justice Department.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump dressed as a Mussolini-style dictator, speaking to a group of men and women, some in suits and some in traditional Arab clothing. He says, &amp;ldquo;As we all know &amp;mdash; we are here for phase one of my peace plan: making sure I win the Noble Peace Prize in 2026.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Frank Hansen / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon an elderly man and woman watch television in their living room. They look exhausted and the man says, &amp;ldquo;The news is so crazy, nothing is normal! I can&amp;rsquo;t believe what I&amp;rsquo;m seeing! Let&amp;rsquo;s just blame it on AI!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a scene in a psychiatrist&amp;rsquo;s office. The male patient on the couch says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m glad Hamas is releasing the hostages, but I can&amp;rsquo;t stand seeing Trump get credit for it. Do psychologists have a designation for my type of internal conflict?&amp;rdquo; The male therapist responds, &amp;ldquo;Yes, you&amp;rsquo;re what we call a &amp;lsquo;jerk.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A seven-panel political cartoon titled &amp;quot;CAUGHT OFF-GUARD&amp;quot; depicts an exchange between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump, in which Newsom is the drill instructor and Trump is a recruit. In the first panel, Newsom shouts, &amp;quot;You will not issue any unconstitutional or illegal orders! Am I clear?&amp;quot; In the second panel, Newsom says, &amp;ldquo;What is your major malfunction, maggot, I mean, Magat? MAGA hat? Trump responds, &amp;quot;I have bonespurs, sergeant... and I&#039;m an authoritarian wannabe.&amp;quot; In the fourth panel, Newsom shouts, &amp;quot;Drop and give me 50... Proposition 50!!!&amp;quot; Trump shouts, &amp;quot;Hegseth! I&#039;ve fallen and I can&#039;t get up!&amp;quot; The fifth panel shows Newsom asking, &amp;quot;So you want to deploy my national guard to Portland, Oregon?&amp;quot; as he thinks &amp;quot;Hmm. maybe they could bring back some tillamook cheese...&amp;quot; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;I like cheese, obvs.&amp;rdquo; In the sixth panel, Trumo says, &amp;quot;Never mind. I got the Texas national guard to deploy to Portland instead...&amp;quot; Newsom responds &amp;quot;OK... I&#039;ll send the California National Guard to a real hellhole.&amp;quot; The final panel shows a sign pointing to &amp;quot;Epstein Island&amp;quot; with helicopters flying above, playing music, and a voice saying, &amp;quot;Do you hear &#039;Ride of the Valkyries&#039;?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts an air-traffic control tower with two men inside. Airplanes fly past, including many that are upside down or otherwise headed the wrong way. One man says, &amp;ldquo;What with the shutdown, don&amp;rsquo;t think of this as a job! Think of it as a hobby!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts the Supreme Court building, a classical structure with Roman-style columns. The writing across the top reads, &amp;ldquo;U.S. Supine Court.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, a car drives down the road toward a beautiful rainbow in the distance. A voice from the car says, &amp;ldquo;Look, mommy. A rainbow!&amp;rdquo; A voice responds, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t look! Roadway rainbows are no longer allowed in Texas.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

