October 2 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include ICE on the prowl, Democratic Party leverage, and a difference between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

By
published

This political cartoon takes place in a kitchen where a woman sits at a table, paying the bills and holding a phone to her ear. She listens and looks surprised as the voice on the phone says, &amp;ldquo;If you press 1 to hear this message in Spanish, ICE will appear at your door&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam drives a crane in this editorial cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s outside the U.S. Capitol building and is near a large road sign that says, &amp;ldquo;Shutdown Blame Game.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s crane is moving a new piece of the sign that reads &amp;ldquo;UP&amp;rdquo; so the larger sign becomes &amp;ldquo;Shut Up.&amp;rdquo; He says, Can you blame me?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a decorated military man showing his medals to a man and a woman. The military man says, &amp;ldquo;This one&amp;rsquo;s for making it through Trump&amp;rsquo;s rambling blather at Quantico.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place on a window ledge where a donkey in a suit balances precariously and holds a newspaper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Shutdown.&amp;rdquo; The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;Give us what we want or we&amp;rsquo;ll jump. Hello? Anyone?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two dinosaurs look scared in this political cartoon as they watch a meteorite streaming toward Earth, about to crash. One dinosaur says, &amp;ldquo;Soybean farmers call it a tariff.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Marshall Ramsey / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place in the Oval Office where Donald Trump speaks to Stephen Miller and Russ Vought. Trump is putting on the carpet and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;d love to keep my promise, but until the radical leftist antifa Democrats &amp;mdash; also woke &amp;mdash; reopen the government, we simply don&amp;rsquo;t have the funding to release the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the U.S. Capitol building split in half. Uncle Sam flies by in a helicopter with a giant tune of Krazy Glue.

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel political cartoon. On the left, a smiling Ronald Reagan stands in front of a shining U.S. Capitol building and says, &amp;ldquo;Shining city on a hill!&amp;rdquo; At right, Donald Trump stands in front of a war-torn city with bombs falling, tanks rolling, and bombers flying by. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Training city for my hell!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside the U.S. Capitol where two elephants are dressed in brightly colored safety gear. They are about to blow up a giant pile of dynamite labeled &amp;ldquo;Project 2025&amp;rdquo; with a plunger that says &quot;Government demolition Trump TNT.&amp;rdquo; There are donkeys nearby with signs that read &amp;ldquo;No deal? No budget!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;SAVE ACA Health care subsidies.&amp;rdquo; One elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Hold on! Maybe we can do this without getting blamed for it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an overweight Donald Trump watching Pete Hegseth on television. Trump look surprised as Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;No more fat generals&amp;hellip;It&amp;rsquo;s a bad look.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸