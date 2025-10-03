October 3 editorial cartoons

Friday's political cartoons include changing interest rates, fossil fuel profits, and Bad Bunny singing in Spanish

This cartoon depicts in a man in a suit outside the Federal Reserve building. A sign on the wall reads, &amp;ldquo;Our motto: when the going gets tough, the tough change interest rates.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four panel political cartoon that depicts the evolution of man from an ape-like creature to a homo sapien walking upright. But, the man begins to stumble and wither under a burning sun and parched landscape in the final panel. The sun is surrounded by logos of fossil fuel corporations including Shell, Exxon Mobile and Chevron.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is a take off on the &amp;ldquo;Uncle Sam wants you&amp;rdquo; posters from the past. This version is called &amp;ldquo;Uncle Pete wants You*&amp;rdquo; and depicts Defense Secretary and former Fox News weekend co-host Pete Hegseth with clown makeup on. The bottom of the poster reads, &amp;ldquo;*Unless you&amp;rsquo;re fat, a beardo, a woman, an immigrant, a trans, or a weak leftist who doesn&amp;rsquo;t want to invade US cities.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a group of donkeys gather around a craps table. One donkey rolls the dice onto the table, which has the words &amp;ldquo;Government Shutdown&amp;rdquo; written on it.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a wildly drawn political cartoon featuring Donald Trump at his desk and Stephen Miller hanging upside down like a vampire. Trump has a newspaper that says, &amp;ldquo;Bad Bunny To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show.&amp;rdquo; Bad Bunny is shown on a television screen singing while he holds a Puerto Rican flag and is dressed in women&#039;s clothing. Bad Bunny sings about the Epstein files in Spanish. Stephen Miller says, &amp;ldquo;Not only is he a Kamala-endorsing ICE-hating Puerto Rican who performs in drag, he also sings in Spanish&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This Donald Trump cartoon shows Trump in front of an American flag speaking to generals. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Bone spurs, very painful. More painful, in many ways, then grenades or bombs. Many people are saying perhaps they deserve a medal&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin as the Grim Reaper flying over a war-torn landscape filled with burning buildings. Putin holds a scythe and flies atop a drone that is fitted with two missiles.

(Image credit: Marco DeAngelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon illustrates a plane that has crashed nose-first into the ground next to a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Govt. Shutdown&amp;rdquo; An elephant wearing a parachute glides gracefully to the ground and says, &amp;ldquo;This is the captain. Blame the donkey in aisle three&amp;hellip;.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a six-panel political cartoon that depicts Doand Trump speaking to the military. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;THE MILITARY BRASS SPEECH (IF HE COULD SPEAK)&amp;rdquo; in the first panel. Trump begins to speak and says, &amp;ldquo;Good afternoon. Simple route to authoritarianism....send the guard into blue cities, inciting protest...when things get violent, we sic your troops on fellow Americans..(wink)...more protest. more violence. martial law. canceled elections &amp;hellip; Any questions? At the risk of your careers?&quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Please stand by&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and shows the U.S. Capitol building. A giant electrical plug is on the street outside the building, as if it had been removed from the outlet on top of the Capitol.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

