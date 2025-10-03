October 3 editorial cartoons
Friday's political cartoons include changing interest rates, fossil fuel profits, and Bad Bunny singing in Spanish
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
What to know about stablecoins
The Explainer With the government backing calls for the regulation of certain cryptocurrencies, are stablecoins the future?
-
15 dank Gen Z dating phrases
In Depth Knowing these neologisms can help anyone navigate the extremely online world of youth romance culture
-
What will William be like as king?
Today's Big Question Prince of Wales said he won’t be ‘restricted’ by history when he takes the throne
-
October 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include ICE on the prowl, Democratic Party leverage, and a difference between Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.
-
October 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a shutdown, and the battle of Portland
-
September 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include finger pointing, disunited nations, and Donald Trump's esprit de corps
-
31 political cartoons for September 2025
Cartoons What editorial cartoonists had to say about Donald Trump, RFK Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, the rapture, the Comey indictment, and more events from September 2025
-
September 29 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump declassifying files, the indictment of James Comey, and the Trump regime's late-night comedy lineup
-
September 28 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the Jim Comey indictment and Pam Bondi as a the Wicked Witch of the West
-
September 27 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include Donald Trump and the rapture that wasn't
-
5 tinfoil-covered cartoons about Tylenol and autism
Cartoons Artists take on the toys in RFK Jr's attic, the war on autism, and more