October 4 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include the Einstein files, defunding the police, and an odd tribute to Jane Goodall

By
published

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump tapping out a message on a tablet. It reads, &amp;ldquo;I am ordering my administration to release all government records related to Einstein! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump stray-painting &amp;ldquo;Defund the police&amp;rdquo; on a wall outside the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown blame&amp;rdquo; and is drawn in a mocking style. It shows Donald Trump and Mike Johnson holding piles of shit and Johnson says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s honor Jane Goodall by throwing our poo at Democrats&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

