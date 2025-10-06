October 6 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include bad news overload, Donald Trump repeatedly crossing a red line, and the Statue of Liberty fallen on hard times

This cartoon takes place in a living room where a man is reclined in a chair sound asleep in front of the television. Two women look at him and one says, &amp;ldquo;With all the terrible stuff in the news, Herb &amp;lsquo;shut down&amp;rsquo; a long time ago!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is drawn in a sad, lonesome way and depicts the Statue of Liberty sleeping on a New York park bench like a homeless person. She is covered by newspapers and has dropped her torch on the ground.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is dominated by the image of a large electronic machine labeled &amp;ldquo;A.I. Data Canter&amp;rdquo; It&amp;rsquo;s being powered by a squeaky hamster wheel labeled &amp;ldquo;The Grid.&amp;rdquo; A tired hamster spins the wheel.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;RED LINES&amp;rdquo; and is dominated by many, many small signs in the ground related to bad things Donald Trump has done, including &amp;ldquo;Lying&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Grab &amp;lsquo;em by the pussy&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Fraud&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Corruption&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Hiring RFK Jr.&amp;rdquo; &amp;lsquo;Putin Love Fest,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;ICE Raids,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Pardoning domestic terrorists,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Inciting J-6,&amp;rdquo; and many, many more. Trump walks through the signs trailing a red line of paint. There are two donkeys with an empty can of red paint and one says, &amp;ldquo;We need more paint.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon shows a tourist boat on the Hudson River in New York floating past the base where the Statue of Liberty used to be. A tour guide on the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Before deportation she was a beloved member of the community for 139 years&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This two panel cartoon depicts the Pentagon on the left and the U.S. Capitol building on the right. Both fly &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; flags outside. The Pentagon is labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Dept of War&amp;rdquo; and the Capital is labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Department of Surrender: Zzzzzz&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, a man in a tuxedo and sunglasses smiles as he holds an Academy Award and is accompanied by a beautiful woman in an elegant dress and jewelry. Two other women in fancy dresses watch and one says, &amp;ldquo;He won the best actress Oscar for writing the AI prompts to create Tilly Norwood.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon depicts Donald Trump with a gas can next to a raging fire with many different words, including &amp;ldquo;allies&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;norms&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;epstein files&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;insult top military brass&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;science&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;checks and balances&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;indict political enemies.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re the hottest country right now&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a dystopian editorial cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Future Nostalgia.&amp;rdquo; It takes place in a bar where everyone wears a helmet that is connected to a drink or a drink and a cigarette. Outside the bar, there&amp;rsquo;s a mushroom cloud, a dumpster fire, and a stray dog eating a man who has fallen down. One man in the bar says, &amp;ldquo;Cmon! Deranged leaders, kleptocratic oligarchy, environmental collapse, faux Christianity, scam culture, and deepfake disinfo! Good old days&amp;rdquo; Another man looks askew at the talker and reports him by speaking into his watch to the authorities, &amp;ldquo;Homeland? C-level &amp;lsquo;enemy within&amp;rsquo; brave sector&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts two donkeys whispering to each other as Mike Johnson sweats and talks. One elephant whispers, &amp;ldquo;If the shutdown is the Democrats&amp;rsquo; fault.. Then why are we lying?&amp;rdquo; They are listening to Johnson, who says, &amp;ldquo;Democrats want to fund healthcare for &amp;lsquo;illegals,&amp;rsquo; food stamps for drag queens, EV batteries for Venezuelan drug boats, sunshine and lollipops for antifa, and free unicorns for trans generals playing on women&amp;rsquo;s swim teams trying to release the Epstein files&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

