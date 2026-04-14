Political cartoons for April 14

Tuesday’s political cartoons include ill omens, healing touch, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Signs of Bad Luck.&amp;rdquo; The first three panels show a broken mirror, spilled salt, and a black cat. The fourth panel depicts a menacing-looking JD Vance offering a handshake as he says, &amp;ldquo;Hi, I&amp;rsquo;m JD Vance. Trump sent me.&amp;rdquo; His suitcase has stickers from Hungary and Islamabad.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon resembles the AI-generated one Donald Trump posted and then deleted of himself as a Jesus-like figure trying to resurrect a man. This version depicts Trump and Vladimir Putin as Christ-like figures trying unsuccessfully to resurrect a dead Victor Orban.

(Image credit: Christo Komarnitski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Mr. Diplomacy.&amp;rdquo; JD Vance sits across the table from a man dressed like an Iranian ayatollah. Vance says, &amp;ldquo;Say thank you for attacking us.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Victor Orban as a vampire being repulsed by rays of sunshine streaming into his castle lair. He recoils and turns into smoke.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a Jesus-like figure selling Trump loaves for $399 and Trump fishes for $499. He says, &amp;ldquo;The poor in spirit are weaklings! Keep &amp;lsquo;em away from me! Those who mourn disgust me! And don&amp;rsquo;t get me started on the meek! Nobody is as great as me!&amp;rdquo; A group of older people in MAGA hats watching and one thinks, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s Me-Sus!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;American Got-Hit&amp;rdquo; and is drawn to resemble the American Gothic painting. In this version, the woman and man are labeled &amp;ldquo;US Farms&amp;rdquo; and they look sad as the papers on the farmer&amp;rsquo;s pitchfork are labeled &amp;ldquo;Missing migrant workers&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Tariff Mess&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Fuel Fertilizer Price Spike.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;If it happened today&amp;hellip;The Sermon on the Mount.&amp;rdquo; Jesus speaks to group of people and says, &amp;ldquo;Blessed are the Peacmakers.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands off the side and points at Jesus as he says, &amp;ldquo;You should get your act together and stop catering to the radical left!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in the Strait of Hormuz where a giant oil tanker passes through an Iranian toll charging $2 million. A sticker has been placed on the toll. It&amp;rsquo;s Donald Trump pointing at the price and saying, &amp;ldquo;I did that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office dressed like a religious figure. He wears a robe and sash and is treating Uncle Sam. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m dressed like a doctor. Why do you ask?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set on the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump and a man dressed like an Iranian religious leader sit in a tollbooth. The sign on the side says, &amp;ldquo;STOP. Pay Toll. $1,000,000 bitcoin.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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