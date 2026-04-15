Political cartoons for April 15

Wednesday’s political cartoons include a cognitive test, epic fury, and more

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This is a four-panel political cartoon depicting Donald Trump taking a cognitive test. The first panel shows a doctor who says, &amp;ldquo;Mr. President, for your cognitive exam please identify these three pictures.&amp;rdquo; Trump correctly identifies a lion and a camel. The fourth panel shows a picture of Jesus Christ with the sun behind him. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;A doctor.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled Epic Fury. A group of angry looking Americans of all ages and skin colors looks up at a gas sign that shows $4.08 for regular and $4.28 for super.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is dressed like a holy man in this cartoon, with a robe and sash. He says &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s me as a doctor&amp;rdquo; to two other men. One of the men points to his head, as if Trump is crazy, and says &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s him needing a doctor.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and a man sit at home watching &amp;ldquo;America: Season 250&amp;rdquo; on television. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Man. So far this season really bites! Are you sure you wanna keep watching?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed like a holy man in this cartoon, with a robe and sash that has a large capital &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; on it. He says, &amp;ldquo;Pope Leo is a DEI hire, and the Vatican is two weeks away from having a nuclear weapon&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two farmers stand listening to a large horn of plenty. The sign next to it reads, &amp;ldquo;American Agricultural Horn of Plenty.&amp;rdquo; One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;With tariffs and the price of diesel and fertilizer, it sounds like it&amp;rsquo;s playing taps!!&quot;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a military uniform speaks to a woman during a cocktail party in Washington DC. The man points to a medal on his vest and says, &amp;ldquo;This was for following Trump&amp;rsquo;s example and calling the war with Iran a &amp;lsquo;military operation.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a holy man walking on water. He&amp;rsquo;s dressed like was in his social media post where he looked like Jesus. He approaches a boat named &amp;ldquo;USS Hormuz Patrol&amp;rdquo; as a man on the boat says, &amp;ldquo;Watch out for mines, Mr. President.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This four-panel political cartoon features a woman waking up and dreading the &amp;quot;thoughtless, outrageous and embarrassing&amp;quot; things she expects someone to say that day. Although she briefly hopes for a change in behavior, she quickly realizes she is kidding herself as she encounters a supporter in a red hat. This supporter proudly declares his unwavering loyalty while holding a sign that reads &amp;quot;DJT- Donald &#039;Jesus&#039; Trump,&amp;quot; standing amidst papers labeled &amp;quot;WAR&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;EPSTEIN.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts the Pope being driven through a crowd inside his &amp;ldquo;Popemobile.&amp;rdquo; A man in a MAGA hat yells at the pope, &amp;ldquo;Hey, libtard!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

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