Political cartoons for April 16

Thursday’s political cartoons include turning water into diet Coke, déjà vu, and more

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published

Donald Trump is depicted as the Jesus-like figure he posted of himself online. He stand near an American flag as fighter jets fly overhead and an angry-looking bald eagle glares at him. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m the miracle man. I did the loaves and McFishes, turned water into Diet Coke and both caused and cured multiple cases of herpes. Valtrex helped with the last one, but still..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This nine-panel comic is titled: &quot;For d&amp;eacute;j&amp;agrave; vu lasting longer than usual, call Nurse Betty.&quot; A male patient wakes from a 54-year coma and asks a nurse how long he has been out. The patient recalls the world of 1972: watching astronauts return from the moon, being stuck in an unwinnable war stalemate, and a president who &quot;was a crook.&quot; When the patient asks if life has &quot;skipped ahead to a whole new ballgame,&quot; the nurse simply tells them to &quot;Go back to sleep.&quot;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as an angry Statue of Liberty. He clutches a book titled &amp;quot;AMERIKA FIRST.&amp;quot; His torch is held aloft, but the flame has been extinguished, leaving only a trail of dark smoke. He says, &amp;quot;GIVE ME YOUR TIRED, YOUR POOR, YOUR HUDDLED MASSES YEARNING TO BREATHE FREE...AND I&#039;LL LOCK &#039;EM UP AND TAKE AWAY THEIR CHILDREN!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon titled &quot;Meanwhile, off the coast of California...&quot; depicts a NASA space capsule descending safely toward the ocean under three striped parachutes. Nearby, a rocket labeled &quot;Swalwell for Governor&quot; featuring the face of Eric Swalwell is shown exploding mid-air, raining down bolts and debris.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Pope Leo looking up at Jesus on the cross. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;How does your doctor examine patients from up there?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man dressed like an Iranian religious figure holds four cards that spell out &amp;ldquo;STRAIT OF HORMUZ&amp;rdquo; when they are held together. He tells JD Vance, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t have the cards.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is dressed like a holy man in robe and sash. He&amp;rsquo;s with JD Vance, who is pictured as fat, small angel with wings pointing at Pope Leo. Trump holds a tablet that reads, &amp;ldquo;Thou shalt have no other god before me.&amp;rdquo; Vance points at the Pope and says, &amp;ldquo;Better be careful what you say about theology.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man in an American flag hat impaled by a giant tack. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;Tacks Day&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This single-panel political cartoon is titled &amp;quot;OFF the CALIFORNIA COAST&amp;rdquo;. It depicts two people sitting on a rocky shore under a night sky watching a bright object streak across the atmosphere. The woman asks, &amp;quot;IS THAT the ARTEMIS II RE-ENTRY?&amp;quot; to which the man replies, &amp;quot;NO. THAT&#039;S ERIC SWALWELL&#039;S POLITICAL CAREER.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump dressed in religious robes with a glowing aura doing a miraculous &quot;healing&quot; on a patient. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not only Jesus, I&amp;rsquo;m also a doctor, and when it comes to health care&amp;hellip;I have a concept of a plan!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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