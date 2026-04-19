Political cartoons for April 19

Sunday’s political cartoons include common ground, wrecking ball, and more

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This cartoon depicts American negotiators sitting across the table from Iranians. One of the Americans says, &amp;ldquo;We all agree he&amp;rsquo;s nuts. Let&amp;rsquo;s see if we can build on that&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts JD Vance dressed like AI Jesus Trump on a wrecking ball. He&amp;rsquo;s broken through a Church/State wall and lectures Pope Leo by saying, &amp;ldquo;Stayeth in thy lane!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump watching TV where a raccoon is testifying. The raccoon says, &amp;ldquo;And after giving me a wine cooler, he asked to see my penis&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Redact all mentions of me in the RFK Jr. files&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

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