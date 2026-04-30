Political cartoons for April 30

Thursday’s political cartoons include a shell game, a relaxing hobby, and more

By
published

A sunburned Donald Trump is on a beach. He looks at a little boy who has written a message with shells in the sand that reads &amp;ldquo;47 is a #2&amp;rdquo; and and yells &amp;ldquo;ARREST HIM!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The top left of this image shows a woman in gardening attire speaking to a man. She says, &amp;ldquo;This spring I started gardening to help take my mind off these stressful times.&amp;rdquo; The rest of the image shows a giant, beautifully manicured garden featuring signs, flowerbeds, and carefully designed plantings. The man says, &amp;lsquo;That&amp;rsquo;s a lot of stress!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump stands behind a podium with a seal that says &amp;ldquo;President of Reality TV&amp;rdquo;. A wide-eyed Kash Patel and Mark Wayne Mullin are next to Trump. Trump says, &amp;quot;This proves that we need the big, beautiful, bulletproof ballroom, that big, strong military officers with tears in their eyes have begged me to build. And they also said, &#039;Sir, this proves what you&#039;ve said all along about the Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine, open borders, tariffs, Russia, Russia, Russia, the rigged elections, windmills, covfefe, person, woman, man,&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This single-panel cartoon shows a man holding a TV remote and sitting on a couch next to a woman. He asks her, &amp;quot;Do you want to watch the real news, the fake news, or the news we don&#039;t know is real or fake?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man in a robe walks down sidewalk street carrying a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;The end is near.&amp;rdquo; An AI robot walks behind him with a sign that says, &amp;ldquo;Nearer than you think!&amp;rdquo; Two women look on and one says, &amp;ldquo;Those are not good signs!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Melania Trump with her back to the reader. She&amp;rsquo;s looking at something that has made her very angry. Her jacket says, &amp;ldquo;I really don&amp;rsquo;t care&amp;hellip;unless you make fun of me!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A donkey in a suit is working on a Virginia redistricting map as an elephant in a suit watches angrily. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s cheating when you do it!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel. A voice yells out &amp;ldquo;SHOTS!&amp;rdquo; and both Hegseth and Patel think to themselves, &amp;ldquo;Whiskey or tequila?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This six-panel cartoon is an homage to &amp;ldquo;The Treachery of Images&amp;rdquo; by Ren&amp;eacute; Magritte, which has a picture of a pipe and the words &amp;ldquo;This is not a pipe&amp;rdquo; in French. This version begins with a pipe and goes through a series of images, including &amp;ldquo;this is not a problem&amp;rdquo; in a polluted area, &amp;ldquo;this is not necessary&amp;rdquo; in a beautiful wilderness, &amp;ldquo;this is not dangerous&amp;rdquo; with the images of two robots, and &amp;ldquo;this is not a war&amp;rdquo; as plans drop bombs that kill people. The final panel shows Donald Trump and is titled, &amp;ldquo;This is not a liar&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This panel depicts Donald Trump in court speaking to a judge. Trump holds blueprints for &amp;ldquo;A Beautiful Ballroom&amp;rdquo; with arrows pointing to &amp;ldquo;Bunker&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;TV&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;toilet&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The ballroom is vital for national security, as it has an underground bunker to protect the president from late-night comedians&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US