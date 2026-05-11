Political cartoons for May 11

Monday’s political cartoons include the lesser evil, the American dream, and more

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This is a four-panel political cartoon depicting Uncle Sam speaking to a donkey. Their conversation goes like this: &amp;ldquo;Why should I vote for you?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not Trump.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;OK, but what are you for?&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not Trump.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I know what you aren&amp;rsquo;t! Tell me what you are!!!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not Trump!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Forget it, I&amp;rsquo;ll wait for &amp;lsquo;28!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I won&amp;rsquo;t be Trump then either!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Scott Stantis / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A father is reading his son a bedtime story from a book named &amp;ldquo;American Fables.&amp;rdquo; The little boy says, &amp;ldquo;Aw dad! Nobody believes that stuff about climbing the economic ladder anymore&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A group of four rats are speaking to each other. One of them is labeled &amp;ldquo;Hantavirus.&amp;rdquo; That one says, &amp;ldquo;What a perfect time for RFK Jr to be in charge!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a proposed data center in Utah. It&amp;rsquo;s pictured as the Death Star from the Star Wars films. The words around it read &amp;ldquo;Power requirement: Twice current output of the entire state of Utah.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Water: They&amp;rsquo;re being cagey.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Area: 60 sq. miles.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Obsolesence: 10-15 years?&amp;rdquo; A small, bald man in the lower left corner looks at a bird and says, ala Darth Vader, &amp;ldquo;I find your lack of faith disturbing.&amp;rdquo; The bird replies, &amp;ldquo;Ack!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a foreboding, medieval-style set of steel doors leading to an Ice Detention Facility. An Igor-like character has opened the gate, and holds a lantern and sharp spear. The words above the gate read, &amp;ldquo;Abandon hope, all ye that enter.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This image depicts a statue of a sword-wielding Vladimir Putin that is crumbling at its base. The words near the crumbling rocks read &amp;ldquo;Russia&amp;rsquo;s Economy &amp;amp; Ukraine War.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A college student is has just been handed a diploma on a stage as he yells into a cell phone, &amp;ldquo;What do you mean AI just took my job?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The G.O.P. Settles on a Message for the Midterms.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an elephant outside a closed hospital speaking to a man in a wheelchair. The elephant wears a suit and holds a hammer, having just closed the hospital. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Need a billion for the ballroom.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Two robed male judges from the Virginia Supreme Court look at a newspaper box with a paper showing a headline of &amp;ldquo;The Voters Have Spoken.&amp;rdquo; One of the judges says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s what they think&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

An elephant in a suit speaks to Donald Trump in this cartoon. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, gas prices are insane. The cost of living is out of control! People can&amp;rsquo;t afford to feed their families! We&amp;rsquo;re gonna get killed in the midterms! You need to do something!&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I and I alone can fix it! I&amp;rsquo;m gonna put in a big, beautiful patio deck.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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