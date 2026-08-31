Political cartoons for August 31

Monday’s political cartoons a new Canadian flag, Ron DeSantis' $10 million scandal, and brains go back to school

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Published

Donald Trump watches Mark Carney raise a Canadian-colored flag. This flag has replaced the maple leaf with a hand giving Trump the finger.

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;Lake America&quot;. It depicts Uncle Sam in a boat that is stuck in a whirlpool. The boat is being pulled down into a black hole labeled &quot;National Debt&quot;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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