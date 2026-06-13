Political cartoons for June 13

Saturday’s political cartoons include bone spurs, stamp duty, and more

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This is an eight-panel cartoon with Donald Trump speaking to himself in each panel. He says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll end wars&amp;hellip;not start new ones. Maybe one. But it&amp;rsquo;ll be over in a month!! We&amp;rsquo;ve won! 100%! Very complete! But we haven&amp;rsquo;t won enough!! We&amp;rsquo;ll bomb &amp;lsquo;em to the stone age! An entire civilization will die! We&amp;rsquo;re ahead of schedule! Cease fire! They&amp;rsquo;re begging for a deal. Very close. Beg! Close! Deal! I can feel it in my bone spurs!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump World Cup!&amp;rdquo; It depicts Trump as a stern-faced immigration agent using a World Cup trophy to stamp the words &amp;ldquo;Rejected&amp;rdquo; on a passport as a soccer player with an Earth-shaped head watches.

(Image credit: Emad Hajjaj / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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