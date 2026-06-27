Political cartoons for June 27

Saturday’s political cartoons include USAid cuts, cookie jar, and more

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published

Elon Musk greets the Grim Reaper at the door with a Nazi salute. The grim reaper returns the salute and holds a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Musk USAID cuts to kill millions.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is pictured as a little boy stuffing himself with cookies from jars labeled &amp;ldquo;Foreign Gifts&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Bribery&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Crypto Scams&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Insider Trading&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re president they let you do it. Put your hand in any jar you want&amp;hellip;grab &amp;lsquo;em by the cookies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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