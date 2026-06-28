Political cartoons for June 28

Sunday’s political cartoons include boycott blues, blue wave, and more

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published

A woman sits in a chair in her living room and speaks to a man. The TV is off and she holds her purse, then says, &amp;ldquo;What with all the boycotts I&amp;rsquo;m doing, I have nowhere to go and nothing to watch on TV!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is on a beach about to be hit by a huge wave labeled &amp;ldquo;MIDTERMS&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t care about the midterms&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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