Political cartoons for March 22

Sunday’s political cartoons include clown show, misleading packaging, and more

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Donald Trump is drawn as a jester in this political cartoon. He wears a hat with bells on it and shirt with bells on it too. He holds a jester stick with a head that looks like his own and says, &amp;ldquo;NATO is making a very foolish mistake.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Misleading Packaging&amp;rdquo;. It shows a book with a dustjacket that reads, &amp;ldquo;SAVE America Act&amp;rdquo;. The dust jacket has been moved slightly aside and the hardcover book underneath it has a cover that reads, &amp;ldquo;Save the Republicans Act By Making Proof of Citizenship More Difficult&amp;rdquo; and an elephant GOP logo.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump sitting at his desk, looking dejected as he holds a phone to his ear. A voice on the line says, &amp;quot;Hi Donald, you&#039;ve reached the UK on the line... Thanks for the call but we&#039;re doing just fine! You started this mess, you ignored all advice, maligned us for years and now you&#039;ll pay the price! To hear this message again, press one...To be rejected by other members of NATO, press two!!!&amp;quot; The desk is surrounded by stacks of boxes with labels such as &amp;quot;TOP SECRET,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;BOTTOM SECRET,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;BURN BEFORE READING,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;MORE EPSTEIN FILES,&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;IMAGINARY CONVERSATION.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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