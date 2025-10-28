Political cartoons for October 28

Tuesday's editorial cartoons include a bailout for Argentina, a frog prince, and Epstein distractions

By
published

This political cartoon displays Donald Trump carrying two large sacks of cash to a makeshift booth set up by Argentinian President Javier Milei. Milei has his arms out and the sign on the booth says, &amp;ldquo;HELP Bail out Argentina&amp;rsquo;s president and prop up its &amp;lsquo;free market&amp;rsquo; economy.&amp;rdquo; Trump says &amp;ldquo;America First!&amp;rdquo; as he hands over the cash.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon takes place in a swamp and is titled &amp;ldquo;The Frog Formerly Known as Prince.&amp;rdquo; Two frogs sit on a log, one reads a newspaper with the headline of &amp;ldquo;Giuffre book allegations.&amp;rdquo; The other frog says, &amp;ldquo;Naturally, we&amp;rsquo;ll have to strip Prince Andrew of his title.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, Uncle Sam and a man stand by a sign in Washington DC. The sign looks like one that keeps track of a huge number and currently displays 38,011,717,281. The background of the image shows the White House being partially destroyed by a wrecking ball and the U.S. Capitol building surrounded by jagged lines and exclamation marks to indicate chaos. The man looks at the sign and says, &amp;ldquo;National debt?&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam responds, &amp;ldquo;Number of distractions from the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and an NBA player with a raised eyebrow. Pritzker says, &amp;ldquo;I made a million dollars playing poker.&amp;rdquo; The NBA player responds, &amp;ldquo;I know people who can make that happen!&amp;rsquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon takes place on Halloween outside a house with &amp;ldquo;Government&amp;rdquo; written on the mailbox. Four kids in costumes glumly look in their bag, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;Government Workers.&amp;rdquo; One says, &amp;ldquo;I got a rock.&amp;rdquo; The witch responds, &amp;ldquo;Same&amp;rdquo; and a ghost says &amp;ldquo;Me too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at a kitchen table where a man and a woman fret over bills and health care premiums. The woman wears a &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; shirt has her head in her hand. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s send a letter to President Trump asking for $230 million in damages!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is drawn by Peter Kuper and is wordless. It displays a large, dark-colored silhouette of a man overlaid on a page that has been torn out of a newspaper. The man has his arms and legs spread and his tie to the side and looks as if he is in free fall. The newspaper is a dark, smoky color and is covered in stock names and prices.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Anatomy of an American Pumpkin.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a jack&amp;ndash;o-lantern with a surprised look carved into its face. The right side of the pumpkin has been cleaved off and pumpkin gunk oozes out the side. Lines point to different parts of the pumpkin and read &amp;ldquo;skin,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;ribs,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;tendril,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;lib.&amp;rdquo; The gunk oozing out of the pumpkin is labeled &amp;ldquo;East Wing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four-panel political cartoon with two donkeys speaking to each other at a table. In the first panel, the donkey on the left says, &amp;ldquo;I don&#039;t know...&amp;quot; The other donkey lists, &amp;quot;England... Germany... Mexico...&amp;quot; In the next panel, the first donkey says, &amp;quot;...if this country...&amp;quot; as the second donkey lists, &amp;quot;Argentina, Bolivia, Norway, Poland, Senegal, Iceland, Chile, Turkey, South Korea, Canada, Brazil...&amp;quot; The third panel continues with the donkey on the left saying &amp;quot;...will ever elect...&amp;quot; as the second donkey lists an even longer list of countries that fill the entire panel. In the final panel, the first donkey throws its hands up and exclaims, &amp;quot;a woman president!&amp;quot; while the second donkey leaves and says, &amp;quot;I&#039;m moving to S&amp;atilde;o Tom&amp;eacute;!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon depicts a haggard witch stirring a giant cauldron of viscous, bubbling liquid that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Climate Policy.&amp;rdquo; The witch says, &amp;ldquo;Fair is foul, and foul is fair, hover through the fog and filthy air&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

