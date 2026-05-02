Political cartoons for May 2

Saturday’s political cartoons include vultures, data centers, and Spongebob on the stand

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published

This cartoon depicts six buzzards with the names of the Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down a Louisiana voting map as a racial gerrymander. They are feasting on a corpse labeled &amp;ldquo;voting rights act&amp;rdquo; that is mostly bones. The &amp;ldquo;Roberts&amp;rdquo; buzzard says to the &amp;ldquo;Alito&amp;rdquo; buzzard &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t leave any meat on the bone.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This three-panel cartoon depicts a dumb-looking man with a backwards hat using his phone. In the first panel, a voice from the phone says, &amp;quot;You&#039;ve reached the A.I. Data Center... the most powerful computer ever built! How may I serve you?&amp;quot; The man says, &amp;quot;Yeah, create a fake photo that supports my lies and conspiracies so I can be popular on social media!&amp;quot; In the final panel, the voice on the phone says, &amp;quot;You know, I&#039;m seriously giving that &#039;taking-over-the-world-and-eliminating-humans&#039; a second thought right now.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is in a courtroom questioning Spongebob Squarepants, who sits in a witness chair next to a female judge. Blanche says, &amp;ldquo;Admit it, you witnessed defendant Comey write out his Trump threat in seashells!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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