Political cartoons for November 14

Friday's political cartoons include 50-year mortgages, the Arc de Trump, and a billionaire's wish list

By
published

This cartoon is drawn in a fairy-tale style and is titled &amp;ldquo;There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large, house-sized boot with an old woman standing next to it using a cane. The rhyme continues, &amp;ldquo;She was only 25 when she took out a Trump 50 year mortgage.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Arc de Trump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an arch that resembles the Arc de Triumphe in Paris, except this arch is made out of hundreds of boxes overflowing with the Epstein files. Uncle Sam stands nearby looking sad.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A donkey and an elephant are thinking to themselves in this cartoon. The donkey holds a newspaper that reads &amp;ldquo;Dems Cave on Shut-Down&amp;rdquo; and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Saves me from &amp;lsquo;no compromises.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo; The elephant thinks, &amp;ldquo;Saves me from killing the filibuster.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a tie sits in his living room watching TV in this cartoon. The female newscaster on the screen says, &amp;ldquo;In financial news, stock holders looking for a safe haven bought bonds, and bond holders looking for a safe haven bought stocks.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a wordless four-panel cartoon that highlights the loss of nature. It begins with a calm dryad-like figure that resembles a beautiful woman combined with a tree. The figure holds animals in her hands and birds fly gently by. Over the next few frames, the dryad loses her leaves as buildings and civilization rises behind her. In the final frame, she has lost her natural appearance and resembles a somber, sunken-eyed woman. Communications antennas rise from her and buildings rise in the background. The birds have been replaced by airplanes, drones, and helicopters.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The word bubble in this political cartoon is at top left and reads, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;ve got him now! He&amp;rsquo;ll never get out of this jam!&amp;rdquo; The words are coming from a giant jar of preserves that is drawn to resemble Smuckers jam. This jam is called, &amp;ldquo;He made us all look like schmucks. Not so PURE Epstein Emails.&amp;rdquo; A small door opens with a creak on the right side, and a smiling Donald Trump walks out an escape hatch covered in jam.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A caricature of Donald Trump holds a chart of food prices incorrectly in this cartoon. It&amp;rsquo;s turned on its side. He says, &amp;ldquo;Food prices are going down!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is named &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s Most Famous Caves&amp;rdquo; with an arrow pointing to the right. The first cave is Carlsbad Caverns, the second is Mammoth Cave. The third is a newspaper with a photo of Chuck Schumer and the headline, &amp;ldquo;Schumer allows 8 spineless Dems to end shutdown.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a six panel political cartoon with a stereotypical rich guy in top hat, tuxedo, and cane speaking to two working people. One of the people is a man in construction clothes and the other is a woman with a nametag. The rich guy says, &amp;ldquo;Billionaires just want it all. Yachts, planes, islands, griftcoin, penthouses, minions, everything!&amp;rdquo; The working people look at each other and the man says, &amp;ldquo;We can make that happen. We&amp;rsquo;ll just need food, shelter, transportation and health care.&amp;rdquo; The rich man thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Effing entitled socialists!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn in a somber style with Abe Lincoln looking at the U.S. Capitol building. It&amp;rsquo;s nighttime and a crescent moon is in the upper left corner. Abe says, &amp;ldquo;They got rid of the Lincoln penny &amp;hellip; Now they&amp;rsquo;ll get rid of the Lincoln Party.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸