This is a two-panel political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;News Item: Supreme Court conservatives support &amp;lsquo;Conversion Therapy.&amp;rsquo; The left panel depicts a smiling boy with a rainbow T-shirt labeled &amp;ldquo;Gay.&amp;rdquo; An arrow points to another version of him labeled &amp;ldquo;Straight!&amp;rdquo; and he looks unhappy. In the right panel, Donald Trump has undergone a conversion from &amp;ldquo;President&amp;rdquo; in a suit to &amp;ldquo;King!&amp;rdquo; in which he wears a crown, carries a scepter, and wears a robe.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a smiling Russ Vought on the left and a collection of horrible, scary creatures on the right, including Freddie Krueger, a masked villain from &amp;ldquo;Scream,&amp;rdquo; Chucky the killer doll and a mean-looking gremlin. Freddie Krueger points at Vought with a blade finger and says, &amp;ldquo;That guy scares the hell out of me.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Revenge.&amp;rdquo; It depicts three targets shaped like ducks, as if they are in a shooting gallery at the White House. The ducks are labeled, &amp;ldquo;Comey,&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;James,&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Bolton.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

