Political cartoons for October 24

Friday’s political cartoons include the news cycle, opening of the new White House ballroom, AI data centers taking over, and more

This cartoon depicts two pumpkins carved into jack-o-lanterns. The one on the left is carved to look concerned and the one on the right is carved with only an exclamation mark. The left pumpkin says, &amp;ldquo;I told you not to read the news before bed!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Opening Gala @ the Ballroom&amp;rdquo; A rich man in a top hat and tuxedo sits at the head table and reads the menu, which lists: &amp;ldquo;Charred American Eagle, Garbled Word Salad, Gestapo Gazpacho, and Pie! (all of it).&amp;rdquo; The people in the background of the gala are a rogues gallery of a sheik and other rich guys. A bloody knife is on the table in front of the sheik.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a family in a car driving down a highway with mountains and evergreen trees. The billboards along the highway read, &amp;ldquo;National Environmental Preserve&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Coming Soon: AI Data Center.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The New White House Magic Kingdom &amp;amp; Ballroom.&amp;rdquo; It is a Walt-Disney style drawing of the White House that has been reimagined to look like the Magic Kingdom of Disney World, including a giant ballroom on the right side of the image and a castle towering over the rest. Instead of Tinker Bell, Donald Trump flies over the scene dressed in a women&amp;rsquo;s outfit spreading magic dust from his wand.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Hunted to Extinction&amp;rdquo; and depicts a series of extinct animals followed a law. The animals are: a dodo, the atlas bear, a black rhino, a passenger pigeon and a wooly mammoth. The law is the Voting Rights Act.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two panel political cartoon that depicts a bulldozer in the top panel tearing down the east wing of the White House. The man driving the bulldozer says, &amp;ldquo;Get a grip! You&amp;rsquo;re a bunch of crybabies afraid of a little change!&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, the same man has just seen a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Future Site of Cracker Barrel&amp;rdquo; and he angrily shouts, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s right! You better build that with the OLD logo!&quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon is named &amp;ldquo;Republican Haunted House.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a spooky haunted house under a full moon that frames bats flying past. There are gravestones out in front and Jeffrey Epstein looks out from a window on the top floor. The gravestones read, &amp;ldquo;Gov&amp;rsquo;t Paychecks&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RIP Healthcare&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Rural Hospitals.&amp;rdquo; Mike Johnson stands next to the house, which has a &amp;ldquo;closed&amp;rdquo; sign on the front door and says, &amp;ldquo;Trust me! It&amp;rsquo;s NOT because we&amp;rsquo;re afraid of ghosts!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a massive wrecking ball shaped like Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s head smashing into the White House and destroying a portion of it. The construction sign out front reads, &amp;ldquo;0 days since last atrocity.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two women walk down an empty Canal St. in New York City in this editorial cartoon. One woman says, &amp;ldquo;Where are all the folks peddling fake goods?&amp;rdquo; The second woman replies, &amp;ldquo;The White House.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a living room where a woman watches TV as she works on her computer. A dog and a cat snooze nearby. The scene on the television shows a crumbling, destroyed building. A man walks into the room and says, &amp;ldquo;More senseless destruction in Ukraine?&amp;rdquo; The woman replies, &amp;ldquo;East Wing of the White House.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

