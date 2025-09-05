September 5 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include the GOP and Donald Trump with a Jeffrey Epstein problem and diseases flocking to Florida

This cartoon shows an elephant sitting on a table in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. The elephant looks downcast and has a Jeffrey Epstein head growing out of its back that a doctor looks at. The elephant says to the doctor, &amp;ldquo;I thought if I didn&amp;rsquo;t pick at it, it might go away on its own.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a high-school aged male and female at school walking in front of lockers. The male says, &amp;ldquo;See you after school.&amp;rdquo; The girl responds, &amp;ldquo;If we don&amp;rsquo;t get shot.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Designing the New Seal&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The image is dominated by a large circular patch with the words &amp;ldquo;United States Department of War&amp;rdquo; flowing around the image of a muscular and shirtless Donald Trump holding a rifle. He looks like Sylvester Stallone in the original &amp;ldquo;Rambo&amp;rdquo;. At right, Donald Trump speaks to a woman holding a pen and notepad and says, &amp;ldquo;I want more bulge in my bicepts.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The American Dream&amp;rdquo;. A man and a woman are in bed at 4 a.m. The man looks wide-eyed and wide awake. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Honey, why can&amp;rsquo;t you sleep? You know if we work hard we&amp;rsquo;ll get ahead! Oooooooh!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Surrounded&amp;rdquo;. Trump looks terrified as he is surrounded by a group of women, one of whom holds a sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Survivors&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;B-B-But you&amp;rsquo;re a hoax!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled The &amp;ldquo;War&amp;rdquo; in Gaza. It depicts an oversized Bibi Netanyahu towering over a city in ruins. He holds a magnifying glass and is using it to direct a beam of destructive light that creates more ruins near a woman in a hijab who is hugging two children, afraid.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a department store where a woman pushes a cart and speaks to a man. The shelves are labeled, &amp;ldquo;Early Halloween Sale&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Early Thanksgiving Sale&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Early Christmas Sale&amp;rdquo;. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I have an irresistible urge to make a new year&amp;rsquo;s resolution!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place on a street in Washington DC. Donald Trump is in a limo and yells &amp;ldquo;FASTER!&amp;rdquo; as he drives past a group of five women who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein. They hold signs that spell out, &amp;ldquo;We are not a hoax&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts eight Employee of the Month framed pictures hanging on a wall. The first seven are a variety of men and women. The eight is a smiling robot labelled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; giving a thumb&amp;rsquo;s up.

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts cars on a highway driving past a &amp;ldquo;Welcome to Florida&amp;rdquo; road sign. The cars are labeled &amp;ldquo;Rubella&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Hepatitis&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Polio&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;Mumps&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Measles&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)
