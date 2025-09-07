September 7 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include stressing about Powerball, and a busy FBI schedule

This is a four-panel political cartoon with two men speaking to each other. The man on the left says, &amp;ldquo;I was hoping to win the Powerball and quit my job. I don&amp;rsquo;t really make any money and it&amp;rsquo;s stressing me out!&amp;rdquo; The other man asks him, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s your job&amp;rdquo;? The first man responds, &amp;ldquo;Professional Powerball player.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a group of armed FBI agents and an FBI dog on a suburban street standing next to an FBI car. The agent in charge says, &amp;ldquo;Listen up, we&amp;rsquo;ve got a busy schedule! Today&amp;rsquo;s raids: John Bolton, Gavin Newsom and whoever changed the Cracker Barrel sign.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside a cafe where two women sit together and talk while they enjoy wine before dinner. One woman says, &amp;ldquo;I got the same AI-generated love letter from three guys.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

