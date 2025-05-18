The Pope hears Donald Trump's confession | May 18 editorial cartoons

Sunday's political cartoons feature Donald Trump, Air Force One, and the Pope.

This political cartoon takes place at a spelling bee. Donald Trump is at the microphone. He tries to spell "competence" but it comes out "C-O-M-P-I-T-I-N-T-Z"

This political cartoon takes place in the air and depicts Donald Trump in an airplane seat surrounded by dozens of pieces of a broken plane labeled "Qatar Force One". He asks, "What turbulence?"

