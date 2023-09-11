Why shopping app Temu could be cause for consumer concern

If you hadn't yet heard of Temu, chances are you would have soon. Consider it a wannabe Amazon, another morally questionable online retailer with prices so low you can understand why an inflation-plagued consumer would want to take advantage. And it's only getting more popular — unique visitors in the U.S. catapulted from 5.1 million at the time of its launch in September 2022 to 70.1 million by February 2023, the Los Angeles Times reported per Insider Intelligence. At the time of this writing, it was the #1 free app on the Apple App Store, besting YouTube TV, TikTok and Instagram, as well as WhatsApp, Facebook and (believe it or not) Amazon.

Though PDD Holdings, the Chinese company that owns Temu, is based in Shanghai, Temu itself is based in Boston. Still, that fact hasn't stopped lawmakers and government officials from throwing flags regarding the retailer's origins and business practices. In April, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission released a report mentioning both Temu and Shein, an extremely popular fast-fashion website, as "two Chinese companies of concern over issues related to exploitation of trade loopholes, product safety, forced labor, violations of intellectual property rights and more," the Times summarized. (Both websites, which Insider noted share many similarities, have also filed lawsuits against one another.) But when you can buy a knock-off JBL speaker for $11.49 or an Apple Watch dupe for $16.88, can you blame the average cash-strapped consumer for overlooking supposed shadiness in exchange for a good deal?

It's sketchy, but … ?

The quality of Temu's products might not be amazing, but Leezan Da, a financial adviser, told the Times she doesn't mind. "What you get is what you pay [for]," Da said. "Don't pay much, that's what you get. I don't complain about it." She said she would recommend the app to friends. Similarly, Brianna Lukey said she was initially hesitant to try Temu, but feels much better about it now. "I know there's a lot of things that go around that may not be legit," she told Time. "But this was." On the App Store, Temu has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from 508K reviews.