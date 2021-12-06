Chris Cuomo will no longer host his radio show after CNN firing

Days after his firing from CNN, Chris Cuomo is also leaving his radio show.

Cuomo announced Monday that he plans to "take a step back and focus on what comes next" after CNN fired him over his involvement in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), handle allegations of sexual harassment.

"That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show," Cuomo said. "I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there."

CNN last week suspended Cuomo in light of documents released by the the New York attorney general's office that showed the extent of his efforts to aid his brother amid the governor's sexual harassment scandal. Days later, CNN announced Saturday it had fired Cuomo. The decision came after CNN was also informed that Cuomo was being accused of sexual misconduct by a former colleague, The New York Times reported.

"Based on the report we received regarding Chris's conduct with his brother's defense, we had cause to terminate," a CNN spokesperson told the Times. "When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action."

Cuomo over the weekend called his firing "disappointing" and wrote that "this is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother." He did not host his radio show on Monday. Cuomo wrote to his "loyal listeners" Monday that he "will miss our conversations a great deal," and he added that "I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."