Schumer responds to concerns from Manchin, Sinema by promising $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will be fully paid for

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes Democrats will "come together" to finalize and ultimately pass their sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, despite concerns from key moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Schumer on Wednesday confidently told reporters that senators "are going to all come together to get something done" and that the final legislation will include "every part of the Biden plan in a big, bold, robust way," per Axios. He did not seem to rule out coming in below $3.5 trillion, and quickly dismissed inflation concerns by promising the package will be paid for.

REPORTER: Are you open to lowering the price tag or are you firm on $3.5 trillion? SCHUMER: Every part of Biden’s proposal will be there in a big robust way. There are some members in our caucus who want less…[some] want more…we’re going to all come together to meet that goal. pic.twitter.com/ryGDIYWWIK — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 11, 2021

Schumer: "Some are worried about inflation. The way you deal with that, according to economists, is to make sure we pay for it. We intend to pay for it." (Manchin cited inflation in his statement signaling opposition to a $3.5T price tag today) — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 11, 2021

Earlier that day, Manchin issued a statement saying that although he voted in favor of furthering the reconciliation process, he has "serious concerns" regarding both inflation and the size of the package as it stands.

"I firmly believe that continuing to spend at irresponsible levels puts at risk our nation's ability to respond to the unforeseen crises our country could face," wrote Manchin.

My statement raising concerns about the consequences of passing a $3.5 trillion budget: pic.twitter.com/gGsEXcVTxd — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 11, 2021

Sinema has previously expressed opposition to a $3.5 trillion price tag.

Senate Democrats can pass the final legislation without Republican support, but for that to happen, all 50 caucus members — including Manchin and Sinema — must vote in favor. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has maintained that she will not take up the newly Senate-passed infrastructure bill until work on the accompanying budget resolution has finished, even as House moderates — who also have concerns over the size of the package — urge her to stand down, adds Axios.

Senate committee chairs will now write up the proposals that the Wednesday-passed resolution outlines, which Schumer has said he would like to happen by Sept. 15, reports NPR.