Former CNN President Jeff Zucker reportedly receiving $10 million after abrupt ouster

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker will reportedly receive $10 million from WarnerMedia after his abrupt exit from the network.

Zucker unexpectedly resigned from CNN in February after admitting he had a relationship with a colleague that he failed to properly disclose. He has now reached a deal with WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN, under which he'll receive "around $10 million," Deadline reports.

As part of the deal, Zucker has also reportedly waived his right to file a lawsuit against WarnerMedia over his exit, and Deadline reports he "sees this as a chance to move on."

Zucker in February said he was asked about his relationship with a colleague, CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, as part of an investigation into ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," Zucker said. "I was wrong." A report from the Wall Street Journal later said that Zucker and Gollust weren't initially "forthcoming about the relationship when asked by investigators." Gollust has also resigned from CNN, and Deadline reports she was paid $1 million.

Zucker's exit from CNN drew criticism from CNN staffers, some of whom grilled the CEO of WarnerMedia during a tense meeting and suggested Cuomo was to blame. Cuomo was fired from CNN over his efforts to help his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid a sexual harassment scandal, and Page Six previously reported that he's preparing to seek a payout of "as much as $60 million."