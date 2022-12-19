CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin dies at 60

Drew Griffin, an award-winning investigative journalist for CNN, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

Griffin's death was confirmed Monday by CNN CEO Chris Licht. "Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession," Licht said. "A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew's work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way." Michael Bass, CNN executive vice president of programming, also remembered him as "fearless and artful at the same time."

Griffin joined CNN in 2004 after previously working as an investigative reporter for CBS 2 News, and he served as the network's senior investigative correspondent. He won numerous awards for his investigations, including a Peabody in 2015 for his report on delays in treatment at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals. This investigation led the VA secretary at the time to resign.

Griffin also won multiple Emmys, including for an investigation into Trump University and into an issue allegedly causing Ford vehicles to catch fire.

According to CNN, Griffin kept his cancer battle private from colleagues "and had been reporting up until the day he passed."

Don Lemon became emotional on air Monday while sharing the "very sad news." On Twitter, CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins mourned the "devastating loss of a gifted storyteller," while CNN Investigations executive producer Patricia DiCarlo tweeted, "I'm heartbroken. Drew was an incredible journalist, but also such a good person an an absolute delight to work with."