Rep. Angie Craig attacked in D.C. apartment building elevator

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was attacked Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., while she was riding the elevator in her apartment building.

The 50-year-old lawmaker "suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," Nick Coe, her chief of staff, said in a statement. "Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time. There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

The police report states that at around 7:15 a.m., Craig saw the suspect in the lobby, and he was "acting erratic" as if "under the influence of an unknown substance." Craig said she told the man "Good morning" as she entered the elevator, and he followed her inside, where he "began to randomly do pushups." He then punched her in the chin and grabbed her by the neck, Craig said, and she threw hot coffee on him. She called 911, and the suspect fled the building before officers arrived.

In 2022, Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats made against members of Congress, The Washington Post reports, which was a decrease from 2020 and 2021. That number is "still too high," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.