Doctors unlikely to persuade COVID-19 vaccine hesitant, poll finds
Personal recommendations from doctors may not help revitalize the United States' stalling COVID-19 vaccination drive, a newl CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found.
Only 10 percent of people who are hesitant about getting a shot say their own doctor's advice would sway them, compared to 74 percent who would ignore it. The data point appears to throw a wrinkle into efforts to increase vaccinations again since personal doctors were considered perhaps more likely to convince some holdouts than government and public health officials at this stage.
The CBS poll also revealed that vaccinated people are more concerned about the fast-spreading delta variant than their unvaccinated peers, even though the later group is at higher risk of infection.
The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted between July 14-17 among 2,238 adults in the United States. The margin of error was 2.4 percentage points. Read the full results at CBS News.