Khloé Kardashian says she has COVID-19 for a 2nd time

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19, though when it comes to the coronavirus, this isn't her first rodeo.

The reality star tweeted Friday she "had to cancel several commitments" after testing positive for COVID-19, and she said her three-year-old daughter, True, tested positive as well.

"Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok," Kardashian wrote. "We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected," as are some breakthrough infections of COVID-19, although "there is evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick."

Kardashian previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, and she has said she had a "really bad for a couple days," experiencing the "craziest headache" and a burning sensation when she coughed. "Let me tell you, that s--- is real," she said. She also said she suffered hair loss.

"My hair really fell out with COVID," Kardashian said in September, per People. "So after, it was really a struggle for a minute."

An episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians earlier this year revealed Kim Kardashian also tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, though she denied suggestions that this was related to the birthday party she held on a private island, reportedly around 10 days before her diagnosis. "Nobody caught COVID from the trip," she wrote.

After announcing her second bout with the coronavirus Friday, Khloé Kardashian wrote on Twitter, "Be safe everyone!"