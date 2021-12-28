CDC reduces isolation time for asymptomatic coronavirus infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic Americans infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five, The Washington Post reports.

The decision was based on research showing that those first five days are when people are the most infectious, the CDC said. The agency also reduced the recommended quarantine time for people who are vaccinated but not boosted to five days after any coronavirus exposure. They also should wear masks for five days after their isolation is over. People who have received booster shots should wear masks for 10 days but don't need to isolate.

CDC has shortened the recommended time for #COVID19 isolation and quarantine. Learn more about what to do if you test positive or have close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/ScxsyrZI16. — CDC (@CDCgov) December 27, 2021

"These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives" even as the Omicron variant spreads, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said.