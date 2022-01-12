Biden bungles at-home COVID tests — again

In a series of tweets this week, the Biden administration announced its latest plans to increase access to at-home, over-the-counter tests for COVID-19. The plans don't make a whole lot of sense.

To begin with, the administration appears to think it's reasonable to force insurance companies to reimburse Americans for the cost of such tests, an approach that not only costs those companies money (making rate hikes more likely down the road) but also puts the onus on individual Americans to keep receipts and gather, fill out, and mail in forms in the hope of ultimately receiving a check. That's hardly the simplest or easiest approach to ensuring people don't have to bear the burden of paying for tests.

Why not simply make the tests available for free? There's a sort of pandemic precedent in how the Internal Revenue Service was directed to start sending monthly payments to parents of children aged 6 to 17 once the American Rescue Plan, including its expanded Child Tax Credit, was passed last March. Of course, distributing a physical product is more challenging than direct depositing money to checking accounts. But the principle should be the same: If the tests are important, the government should be making them available as widely, quickly, easily, and cheaply as possible.

That's no doubt why the administration, in a separate plan President Biden announced in a speech three weeks ago, is also purchasing 500 million tests "to distribute for free to Americans who want them." That sounds great, at least until you realize that in a country of 330 million, that's fewer than two tests per person. Then there's the fact that, although we're already deep into the Omicron surge, with cases numbers growing massively and deaths beginning to rise as well, the website where people can request the tests (which will be mailed) hasn't even launched yet. This sounds like too little, much too late.