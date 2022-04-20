Back to the office? Bad for Biden.

Americans are going back to the office, and that might be bad for President Biden and the Democrats.

Everything seems to be bad for Biden and the Democrats these days — have you seen the poll numbers? — but it might be counterintuitive that a return to in-person work could be one of those things. Going back to work is a return to normalcy after two years of pandemic drudgery. That's what we want, right? Normalcy?

Well, sure. Unless it's a super-expensive version of normal.

And that's the problem. The New York Times reported Wednesday that workers returning to their offices are experiencing "R.T.O. sticker shock" — higher prices for the gasoline, food, and coffee required for the daily commute. Workers who'd become accustomed to working from home were already reluctant to give up their comfy couches and leggings to go back to the office; the increasing costs of return is making that transition even more difficult. Who wants to have to shell out more cash just to go to work?

"It was: 'I don't want to make the commute,'" one expert told the Times. "Now it's: 'I can't afford the commute.'"

This is Biden's conundrum: Every bit of good news has a dark side. So while he might be presiding over a "deceptively strong economy" with more jobs, lower unemployment, and rising wages, the public doesn't really feel it. Nearly half of Americans say the economy is in "poor" shape, while just 17 percent say it's excellent or good — the lowest rating since 2014. Just one in five respondents say they're "getting ahead" economically. The sticker shock of going back to work is just more of the same.