Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donates $13.6 million to coronavirus antibody testing

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's charitable organization is dedicating $13.6 million toward understanding out how COVID-19 spreads. The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, along with Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco, will conduct two antibody studies using the new funding. The first will test 4,000 Bay Area residents monthly for both COVID-19 and antibodies that indicate they've had the disease in the past. It will examine where new coronavirus cases are coming from, and ultimately aims to inform a safe reopening of the area. The second study will test 3,500 frontline health-care workers weekly for antibodies to determine how quickly nurses and doctors get infected. It will also look to see if the antibodies workers develop after recovery keep them from contracting the disease again, and if so, for how long. Both studies are meant to learn more about how the virus is traveling in the Bay Area, but could inform the worldwide response. [Mark Zuckerberg]