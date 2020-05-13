Solving COVID: May 13, 2020

WHO sees hope for speedier vaccine in 'challenge studies'

A report from the World Health Organization says intentionally infecting healthy volunteers with the coronavirus may "not only accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development, but also make it more likely that the vaccines ultimately deployed are more effective." So-called "challenge studies" like these pose tough ethical questions, and must be "carefully designed and conducted in order to minimize harm to volunteers," the WHO report says, adding that initial studies should be limited to volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30. Vaccine specialist Peter G. Smith suggests such studies would be at least four months faster than standard vaccine trials, QZ reports, though he notes that "even if a vaccine worked in young people, there would be no guarantee it would work in the same way for elderly people." The chief medical officer at Moderna, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine, recently cast doubt on whether challenge studies would speed up the process, saying, "As is often the case, the devil is in the details." [World Health Organization, QZ]