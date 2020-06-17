Solving COVID: June 17, 2020

An experimental drug might prevent COVID-19 blood clots

One third of hospitalized coronavirus patients develop dangerous blood clots, and scientists at Britain's Imperial College London hypothesize that the clots are a byproduct of a hormonal imbalance caused by an enzyme the coronavirus deactivates to invade cells. The researchers are preparing a clinical trial to see if the experimental drug TRV027, made by Trevena, can fix that imbalance. The trial begins next month, with about 60 patients getting either TRVO27 or a placebo. Another theory behind the clotting is that the virus causes inflammation in the blood vessels' lining, called the "endothelium." In children, the endothelium "is set up perfectly and then just deteriorates with age," says Paul Monagle, a pediatric hematologist at the Melbourne Children's Campus. This may explain why kids seem to avoid many of the most severe COVID-19 complications. "If we understand what happens to children, we could tweak adults to make them more child-like," Monagle says. [BBC, Nature]