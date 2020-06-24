Solving COVID: June 24, 2020

Researchers hit 'significant milestone' after safely delivering first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Imperial College London has "reached a significant milestone" after delivering a small dose of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the first healthy volunteer in its trial. So far, all has gone according to plan. The clinical team is closely monitoring the participant's health, which remains in good condition, and there are no safety concerns. This particular vaccine candidate stands out because it's based on a new self-amplifying RNA technology, which has never before been involved in human trials. If it proves safe and effective, Imperial College believes it could revolutionize — and reduce the cost of — vaccine development, allowing scientists to take on emerging diseases like COVID-19 more quickly in the future. After the initial volunteer receives a booster shot, several others will enter the trial to further assess the vaccine's safety and find the right dosage before researchers administer doses to 300 healthy volunteers. If that goes well, larger trials will take place throughout the year. [Imperial College London]