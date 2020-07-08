Solving COVID: July 8, 2020

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 'viable'

The first clinical data on a vaccine candidate produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in partnership with German biotech firm BioNTech showed some positive results, although there were side effects, Stat News reports. The study randomly assigned 45 patients one of three doses of the vaccine or a placebo. The bad news is half of the patients who received the highest dose of the vaccine developed fevers, so they weren't given a second injection. But those who received the two lower doses did receive a second dose. The vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies that prevent the coronavirus from functioning, and the levels of those neutralizing antibodies were 1.8 to 2.8 times higher than the levels found in recovered COVID-19 patients. More than 50 percent of the volunteers reported some kind of adverse side effect, but none were considered life-threatening or resulted in hospitalization or disability. No one knows if antibodies lead to immunity, and Pfizer will have to conduct larger studies to figure that out, but the findings represent a promising first step. [Stat News]