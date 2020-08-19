Solving COVID: August 19, 2020

New models suggest herd immunity threshold might be lower than we thought

Some infectious disease experts are examining the "hopeful possibility" that far fewer people than initially thought need to get infected or immunized with COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity, The New York Times reports. Researchers assumed that herd immunity would be reached with 60 to 70 percent of a population infected. But new models suggest it could be reached at 50 percent infection or less. "Mathematically, it's certainly possible to have herd immunity at these very, very low levels," Carl Bergstrom, an infectious disease expert at the University of Washington, tells the Times. "Those are just our best guesses for what the numbers should look like," but "they're just exactly that, guesses." It's not clear any city or pocket of a city has sufficient immune people to thwart a second wave of COVID-19, but there may be parts of Mumbai, London, and New York that are close or have developed at least significant collective resistance. [The New York Times]