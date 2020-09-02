Solving COVID: September 2, 2020

Study finds weaker COVID-19 immune responses in men than women

A study published in Nature concludes that men produce a weaker COVID-19 immune response than women do. The researchers examined the immune responses of men and women who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and discovered the women "produced more so-called T cells, which can kill virus-infected cells and stop the infection from spreading," The New York Times reports. Men were found to have weaker T cell activation, especially the older they were. "If you look at the ones that really failed to make T cells, they were the ones who did worse with disease," Dr. Akiko Iwasaki told the Times. However, "women who are older — even very old, like 90 years old — these women are still making pretty good, decent immune response," Iwasaki explained. Based on these findings, Dr. Marcus Altfeld told the Times that "you could imagine scenarios where a single shot of a vaccine might be sufficient in young individuals or maybe young women, while older men might need to have three shots of vaccine." [The New York Times]