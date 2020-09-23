Solving COVID: September 23, 2020

The FDA will reportedly roll out tougher standards for COVID-19 vaccine approval

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to roll out new, rigorous standards for an emergency approval of a coronavirus vaccine. The standards are expected to be much tougher than those used for the controversial emergency clearances of potential COVID-19 treatments hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma. Manufacturers will be asked to follow vaccine trial participants for at least two months after they receive their second shot, two individuals familiar with the situation told The Washington Post. The agency will also reportedly be looking for at least five severe COVID-19 cases in the placebo group for each trial, as well as some cases of the disease in older people to see if the vaccine works. The new standards would make it less likely for a vaccine to be approved by November, but they also could ease any growing concerns about vaccine safety. [The Washington Post]