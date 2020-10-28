Solving COVID: October 28, 2020

Lab experiment suggests flu shots could help fight off coronavirus infections

A study found that workers at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands who received a flu shot during the 2019-20 season were 39 percent less likely than their colleagues to test positive for the coronavirus as of June 1, 2020. The Radboud research team also conducted a laboratory experiment in which they took blood cells from healthy individuals, purified them, and exposed some of them to a flu vaccine. After allowing the cells to grow for a few days, the researchers exposed them to the coronavirus. A day later they found that the vaccinated cells produced more of several kinds of immune molecules that fight off pathogens than those that were initially left alone. The research is preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed. It would require larger clinical trails, which may not be ethically feasible since a control group would be compelled to forego a flu shot. [Scientific American]