Solving COVID: November 4, 2020

New coronavirus study suggests T-cell immunity may last for at least 6 months

T-cell immunity against the coronavirus could last for at least six months after infection, a study from the U.K. Coronavirus Immunology Consortium suggests. The study, which is awaiting peer review, evaluated 100 health-care workers in the U.K. who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in March and April and found that the defensive blood cells, which differ from antibodies, were present in all of them. The patients who experienced symptoms had T-cell levels that were at least 50 percent higher than the asymptomatic cases. The results are promising, especially given that other recent studies have suggested antibodies are waning among the general population, but not definitive. Fiona Watt, the executive chair of the U.K.'s Medical Research Council, was optimistic. "If natural reinfection with the virus can elicit a robust T-cell response, then this may mean that a vaccine could do the same," she said. [Bloomberg, The Guardian]