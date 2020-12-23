Solving COVID: December 23, 2020

BioNTech chief: 'Highly likely' COVID-19 vaccine will hold up against U.K. coronavirus mutation

BioNTech's chief executive Ugur Sahin told reporters it is "highly likely" his company's COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed alongside Pfizer and has been rolled out in several countries, will hold up against the new coronavirus variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom. Scientists have many questions about the new strain, which appears to be more transmissible, including how it affects vaccine efficacy. Per Reuters, Sahin said he'll need another two weeks of study to determine whether the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will remain effective, but he is confident the mutations won't be enough to evade the immune response it induces. "Ninety-nine percent of the protein is still the same," Sahin said. Even if an adjustment is required, the mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would theoretically allow the companies to "engineer a vaccine which completely mimics the new mutation," he added. [Reuters]